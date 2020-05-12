Moussa Dembele wants to sign for Man United this summer – report

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Moussa Dembele has told Manchester United that he is keen on a move to Old Trafford ahead of Chelsea FC this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Star, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Dembele is open to a switch to Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad.

According to the same story, the Lyon forward has informed the Red Devils that Manchester United is his preferred choice this summer and not Chelsea FC.

Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing Dembele, but according to the same article, Manchester United are now “increasingly confident” of being able to get a deal done.

It is claimed that Manchester United have three times sent scouts to watch Dembele in action for Lyon in the last six months and the Red Devils have been impressed by what they have seen.

The story also suggests that Lyon value Dembele at around £60m – but Manchester United harbour hopes of being able to talk down that price this summer.

The 23-year-old forward has been in excellent form for Lyon this season, scoring 16 goals and making two assists in 27 Ligue 1 games for the French outfit. He has also netted six times in the cup competitions this term.

