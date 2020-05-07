Paul Ince: What I really think of Paul Pogba at Man United

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Paul Ince believes that Paul Pogba has been shown up by Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United in January.

The Portugal international has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Red Devils since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon at the turn of the year.

Fernandes has hit the ground running at his new club, scoring three goals and making four assists for his team-mates before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford has coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who have won three of their last four games in the Premier League.

Ince believes that Fernandes’ impact at Old Trafford is in stark contrast to that of Pogba, who has struggled to find consistent form since his move back to Manchester United from Juventus back in the summer of 2016.

And the former Manchester United star feels that the Red Devils need to make a decision about Pogba’s future in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview with Paddy Power, as quoted by Metro, Ince said of Pogba: “What’s disappointing is the way he’s acted, his behaviour and performances reflect that he’s been unsure about his decision. You compare that to Bruno Fernandes, and his arrival at United, and it’s crazy.

“He’s come in and hit the ground running fairly instantly, winning over the fans in the process. Pogba never did that and his performances have been inconsistent to say the least.

“Sometimes they’ve been on the border of diabolical, and occasionally they’ve been brilliant. When you cost that kind of money as a player, fans expect you to be consistently great, especially when you’re playing for Manchester United.

“Their expectations are very high. The on-the-pitch performances, plus his behaviour off the pitch, with his agent and generally acting up, isn’t good for the club.

“If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to take the club forward, to build and to instil the ‘United Way’ back into the team, then Pogba’s actions don’t reflect that. The way he’s been acting and behaving recently, he just isn’t good for the club.

“If you want the right attitude and mentality, and high standards, then sorry, but that doesn’t fit in with Paul Pogba. There’s been too many distractions, too many reports around him and his behaviour, so his time for me is up.

“Perhaps if Fernandes hadn’t come in and done as well as he has done, maybe Ole might try and keep Pogba. But now, he might be thinking if I can get the right money for Pogba, then I can let him go.

“It’s a shame, because he could’ve been a great player for the club, but he isn’t a great player at the moment. Ultimately, he’s a distraction and his behaviour impacts and damages the rest of the team.

“Now, if he was performing out of his skin every week and changing games, you could forgive him for his behaviour even when he’s being a nightmare, but he isn’t, so why bother? If he’s not performing, just let him go, get rid.

“The decision needs to be made, and quickly, because we can’t have another season of the Pogba circus. He wouldn’t even get in the side at the moment.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip