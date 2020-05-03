Paul Merson names the Man United star who ‘really excites’ him

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Bruno Fernandes in a Manchester United shirt so far this season.

The Portugal international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The playmaker has shown no signs of struggling to adapt to life in England after having netted three goals and made four assists in all competitions since his arrival at the turn of the year.

Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford has also coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who now sit fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four.

Now, former Arsenal star Merson has explained why he has been so impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes so far in a Manchester United shirt.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Manchester United made good signings last summer bringing in Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. But it’s Bruno Fernandes who really excites me.

“The £47m buy from Sporting Lisbon looks tailor-made for United and could prove to be one of the club’s most important acquisitions in recent years.

“He hit the ground running, seamlessly slotting into midfield and playing with the confidence and authority of someone who’d been there for years.

“It’s no coincidence that United’s form improved dramatically when Fernandes came in.”

Manchester United are currently three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

The Red Devils finished in sixth place and without a trophy under Solskjaer last season.

