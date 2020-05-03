Paul Merson admits he can’t wait to watch Man United again

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has admitted that he is looking forward to seeing Manchester United back in action again thanks to their promising recent form.

The Red Devils appeared to be turning a corner under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the weeks before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United seemed to be given a major boost by the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international scored three goals and made four assists for the Red Devils in his first few appearances for Solskjaer’s men to help them climb back into the race for a top-four finish.

Manchester United have won three of their last four games in the Premier League to leave them just three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

The Red Devils will also welcome the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford back from injury when top-flight football does return.

Now, former Arsenal star Merson has admitted that he is relishing the chance to watch the Red Devils in action once again and says the future is bright for Solskjaer’s side.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “When football eventually restarts, the team I’m looking forward to watching more than anyone else is Manchester United.

“Because they were absolutely flying when we went into lockdown, winning eight of their last 11 games, scoring lots of goals and being undefeated since January.

“In fact, I’d say no-one was playing better than United before the enforced break in March.

“Can they carry on where they left off? That’s the 64 million dollar question but there are definite signs that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is starting to assemble a formidable squad at Old Trafford.

“And it’s a young, improving one, which is something that can’t really be said about the likes of Arsenal or even Manchester City.”

