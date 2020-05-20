Premier League striker ‘annoyed’ by criticism of Man United star

Andre Gray leaps to the defence of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 21 May 2020, 00:00 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Andre Gray has insisted that Paul Pogba does not deserve most of the criticism aimed his way at Manchester United.

The World Cup winner has barely featured for Manchester United this season due to a string of injury problems, and he has only started five games in the Premier League this term so far.

Pogba has been sidelined since undergoing ankle surgery at the start of January, and his future at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few years.

The 27-year-old has been criticised for failing to live up to expectations following his big-money move back to Manchester United from Juventus back in the summer of 2016.

However, Watford striker Gray feels that most of the criticism aimed at Pogba has been unwarranted, and he rates him as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Gray said: “People talk about Pogba and it annoys me because every time I’ve played against Pogba – it’s probably been about four or five times – and nobody can get near him,’ the ex-Burnley forward said.

“He might not set the world on fire and score a top corner goal or do the craziest assist but you can’t get near the kid. His brain…. he’s somewhere you’re not and you just can’t fathom it.

“And until you’re on the pitch with him you’ll never understand.

“From the stands it’s like, ‘Oh, he just turned him or he just took this control’ but listen, when you play the game and really understand when you’re in the midfield and in the positions there and you’ve got four men around you… I’m telling you now, people cannot fathom certain people.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand explains why Man United should sign Jadon Sancho
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves suggests Man United should sign FC Barcelona forward
Frank Lampard
‘A special player’: Louis van Gaal rates incoming Chelsea FC signing
Jurgen Klopp
Fabio Capello’s one-word reply when asked about Liverpool FC signing Erling Haaland
Mikel Arteta
Lukas Podolski: What I really think about Arsenal right now
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand explains why Man United should sign Jadon Sancho
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves suggests Man United should sign FC Barcelona forward
Frank Lampard
‘A special player’: Louis van Gaal rates incoming Chelsea FC signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United plan to beat Liverpool FC to 28-year-old Serie A defender – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network