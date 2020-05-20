Premier League striker ‘annoyed’ by criticism of Man United star

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Andre Gray has insisted that Paul Pogba does not deserve most of the criticism aimed his way at Manchester United.

The World Cup winner has barely featured for Manchester United this season due to a string of injury problems, and he has only started five games in the Premier League this term so far.

Pogba has been sidelined since undergoing ankle surgery at the start of January, and his future at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few years.

The 27-year-old has been criticised for failing to live up to expectations following his big-money move back to Manchester United from Juventus back in the summer of 2016.

However, Watford striker Gray feels that most of the criticism aimed at Pogba has been unwarranted, and he rates him as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Gray said: “People talk about Pogba and it annoys me because every time I’ve played against Pogba – it’s probably been about four or five times – and nobody can get near him,’ the ex-Burnley forward said.

“He might not set the world on fire and score a top corner goal or do the craziest assist but you can’t get near the kid. His brain…. he’s somewhere you’re not and you just can’t fathom it.

“And until you’re on the pitch with him you’ll never understand.

“From the stands it’s like, ‘Oh, he just turned him or he just took this control’ but listen, when you play the game and really understand when you’re in the midfield and in the positions there and you’ve got four men around you… I’m telling you now, people cannot fathom certain people.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip