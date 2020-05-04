Man United to work on keeping key midfielder at Old Trafford – report

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba to be part of his plans at Manchester United moving forwards, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are working to try and keep hold of the World Cup winning midfielder despite the speculation about his future at the Old Trafford outfit.

Pogba’s future at the club has been a relentless source of speculation in recent months and his situation has not been helped by the fact that he has barely featured this season due to injury problems.

According to the same story, Solskjaer is keen for Pogba to build a quality partnership with new signing Bruno Fernandes in the heart of Manchester United’s midfield in the coming seasons.

The same article reports that Pogba is fit and ready to return to action when the season restarts, with the midfielder having undergone ankle surgery back in January.

It is claimed in the same report that Solskjaer has told Pogba that he will be straight back into the Manchester United team when football does return following the coronavirus pandemic.

The story also says that Pogba himself sees his immediate future at Old Trafford, with a big-money move elsewhere unlikely for at least a year due to the Covid-19 situation.

