Paul Pogba issues fresh update for Man United supporters

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Paul Pogba has revealed that he has been keeping himself “busy and healthy” as he and his Manchester United team-mates work to maintain their fitness levels during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League season has been put on hold indefinitely as the Covid-19 situation continues to wreak havoc across the country and the rest of Europe.

It remains to be seen when and if the Premier League will be able to resume in the coming weeks, with the French and Dutch leagues already having been abandoned in recent days.

Manchester United’s players have been working hard on their fitness levels behind closed doors in recent weeks, and Pogba has revealed how he has been keeping himself in decent shape during the hiatus.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Pogba said: “I have a little home gym in my house.

“I can do some training, some running, some bike, go outside and do some things with the ball. I am just keeping busy and keeping healthy.

“We have got to stay motivated, there is no other choice. It is a period and we don’t know until when it will be like this, but I still have goals in my head and one day hopefully this [pandemic] will stop.

“And then we have to get back on the pitch, so we have to be ready. For myself, I have been out for a long time as well, so for me I just want to come back playing football.”

Pogba has endured an injury-hit season at Old Trafford, with the France international having only featured seven times in the Premier League this term.

The World Cup winner underwent ankle surgery at the start of January but he is now closing in on being able to make his comeback for the Red Devils this season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip