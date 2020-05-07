Man United keen on signing former Arsenal midfielder – report

Man United are keen on a deal to sign former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 7 May 2020, 05:00 UK
Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey (Photo: New Balance)

Manchester United are keen on a deal to sign former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in what could be a swap deal involving Paul Pogba, according to reports.

Italian outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that the Red Devils are keen on a move to sign the Wales international this summer to bolster their options in midfield ahead of the new campaign.

The same story claims that Ramsey could be used in a swap deal for Juventus to bring Pogba back to Turin, four years after he left the Serie A side to return to Juventus.

Pogba has struggled with a string of injury problems this season and has only made a total of eight appearances for the Red Devils this term.

The article goes on to claim that Juve boss Maurizio Sarri is happy with Ramsey and would therefore only consider selling the former Gunners star if Pogba moved in the opposite direction.

The same story says that Real Madrid and Juventus are the two clubs that have been most regularly linked with a move to sign Pogba.

The French midfielder has struggled to produce consistent form for the Red Devils since his move back to the club from Juventus back in 2016.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes explains what inspires him about Man United
Mesut Ozil
Arsenal urged to sell Mesut Ozil and sign one of two players this summer
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes explains what inspires him about Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta tips last year’s Arsenal signing to become ‘special’
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United yet to decide about 23-year-old’s future – report
Frank Lampard
Pedro Rodriguez delivers fresh update for Chelsea FC supporters
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal
Tennis launches $6m Player Relief Programme for ranks most hit by Covid-19
Mesut Ozil
Arsenal urged to sell Mesut Ozil and sign one of two players this summer
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool FC stars have a lot of work to do
ScoopDragon Football News Network