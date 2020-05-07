Man United keen on signing former Arsenal midfielder – report

Aaron Ramsey (Photo: New Balance)

Manchester United are keen on a deal to sign former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in what could be a swap deal involving Paul Pogba, according to reports.

Italian outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that the Red Devils are keen on a move to sign the Wales international this summer to bolster their options in midfield ahead of the new campaign.

The same story claims that Ramsey could be used in a swap deal for Juventus to bring Pogba back to Turin, four years after he left the Serie A side to return to Juventus.

Pogba has struggled with a string of injury problems this season and has only made a total of eight appearances for the Red Devils this term.

The article goes on to claim that Juve boss Maurizio Sarri is happy with Ramsey and would therefore only consider selling the former Gunners star if Pogba moved in the opposite direction.

The same story says that Real Madrid and Juventus are the two clubs that have been most regularly linked with a move to sign Pogba.

The French midfielder has struggled to produce consistent form for the Red Devils since his move back to the club from Juventus back in 2016.

