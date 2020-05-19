Aaron Ramsey would shine at Man United, claims former Wales coach

Aaron Ramsey (Photo: New Balance)

Aaron Ramsey would be a good fit for Manchester United if he were to leave Juventus this summer, according to former Wales coach Chris Coleman.

The Wales midfielder has been settling into life with the Italian side after having signed for them on a free transfer from Arsenal last summer.

However, the former Arsenal star has struggled to make a big impact under Maurizio Sarri this season, with the midfielder having been limited to just nine starts in Serie A so far.

Ramsey has scored three goals and made one assist in 15 Serie A appearances in total so far this season, but he has found his playing time to be limited.

The former Gunners midfielder came close to joining Manchester United before he opted to sign for Arsenal – and now former Wales boss Coleman feels that Ramsey would be a good fit for the Red Devils team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Coleman said: “I’ve been fortunate to see the best of Aaron when I was manager of Wales.

“He’s at his best when he’s under a bit of pressure, when he’s playing against the best teams and when he’s playing in the big games.

“When you play for a club like Manchester United the jersey is much heavier than when you are with a smaller club in the Premier League.

“If you play for a big club you’ve got to handle that extra weight. He certainly has the appetite for that.”

“If it’s not going to happen for him at Juventus, he’s definitely the type of player who can handle playing for Manchester United.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

