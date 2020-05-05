Matteo Darmian: Man United star can win the Ballon d’Or one day

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Matteo Darmian believes that Marcus Rashford has the potential to be a Ballon d’Or winner one day if he continues his development at Manchester United.

The England striker is widely regarded to be one of England’s most promising young attacking players and he has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United side since breaking into the first team under Louis van Gaal.

Rashford has been a key player for Manchester United this season, with the forward having scored 14 goals and made four assists in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 22-year-old had also netted four times in the cup competitions for the Red Devils before he suffered a back injury back in mid-January.

Rashford will be hoping to write his name into Manchester United folklore in the coming years as he bids to help the Red Devils challenge for major silverware.

Now, former Manchester United defender Darmian has explained why he thinks that Rashford has the potential to make it to the very top level.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Darmian said: “I still remember Marcus Rashford’s first session with the senior squad like it was yesterday.

“I immediately thought: ‘Wow, this is an incredible player’.

“He did so many impressive things for a player of his age and the way he improved in every detail really impressed me. If he continues to work the way he has done so far he can be a Ballon d’Or winner. I’m convinced of this.

“He impressed me the most of all the players at United and he’s very young and can still improve. For me he can reach the level of Kylian Mbappe and compete for the Ballon d’Or for years to come.”

Manchester United currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four as they chase Champions League qualification.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip