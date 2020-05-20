Rio Ferdinand explains why Man United should sign Jadon Sancho

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester United should sign Jadon Sancho and give him the number seven shirt at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and Manchester United have been clearly touted as a possible destination for the attacker.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of reinforcements in the coming weeks and months as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Whether Sancho ends up leaving Borussia Dortmund to join the Red Devils this summer remains to be seen, but former Manchester United defender Ferdinand clearly thinks that it would be a great signing for his old club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Ferdinand said: “Yes, I would [give Sancho the number seven shirt], he’s that type of character.

“He’s got an arrogance about him, it’s what you want on a football pitch, they’d embrace that.

“So yes, I’d give it to him and put that pressure right on his shoulders!”

Ferdinand also went on to reveal that he thinks Manchester United should sign Kalidou Koulibaly and Saul Niguez as well as Sancho.

Asked who he thinks Manchester United should sign this summer, Ferdinand said: “Sancho, Koulibaly and Saul Niguez.

“I think Harry Kane’s been linked but if I’m pushing for an attacking player I’d still go for Sancho, he gives you that little bit of imagination and I think he gives you that little bit of spice that they haven’t got at the moment.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

