Wayne Rooney: Louis van Gaal was sacked too soon by Man United

Jose Mourinho (Photo: The Sport Review)

Louis van Gaal was sacked too soon by Manchester United, according to Wayne Rooney.

The Dutchman was sacked by the Red Devils after two years in charge at Old Trafford, despite him having just led Manchester United to FA Cup glory.

Manchester United opted to bring in Jose Mourinho as Van Gaal’s replacement in the summer of 2016, after the Red Devils finished outside of the top four.

Van Gaal had initially led Manchester United to a fourth-placed finish in 2015 but they failed to qualify for the Champions League in his second campaign in charge.

The Dutch boss had made Rooney captain at Old Trafford before the striker ended up leaving to join Everton in 2017 when Mourinho was in charge.

Now, former Manchester United star Rooney has voiced his opinion on Van Gaal’s sacking, insisting that he thought that the Red Devils parted company with him too soon.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Rooney said: “I was devastated when Louis was sacked. For me, it was an absolute joy to work with him.

“We should have kept him for a third season. We would have been so much stronger.

“I felt things were improving and players started to understand his vision. In those two years I learned more than under any other manager.

“This is why I will be forever grateful to him. Not just for making me captain, but also for all the trust and belief he had in me.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian head coach was brought in to replace the sacked Mourinho at Old Trafford in December 2018.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip