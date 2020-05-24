Ryan Giggs admits Man United still need to sign ‘four or five’ new players

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Ryan Giggs says Manchester United still need to sign “four or five” new players if they want to return to the top of English football.

The Red Devils have struggled to challenge for the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in the summer of 2013.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they seek Champions League qualification in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first season in charge at the club.

The Red Devils were busy in the January transfer window as they completed a big-money deal to land Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, and also signed Odion Ighalo on loan.

Manchester United had enjoyed an upturn in form in the Premier League just before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Manchester United star Giggs thinks that things are looking up for the Red Devils, but he admits that they still need to make some significant signings in the forthcoming transfer windows.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Giggs said: “It was a shame we had to pause the season because we were flying.

“Ole started his management with United flying, then had a tough spell, and then we were on a good run. But, like I said earlier, the players he’s got in have been really impressive.

“They’ve improved the team and the dressing room and obviously, in Fernandes, we’ve seen over the years the effect one player can sometimes have.

“You talk about the Cantonas, the Van Persies… and I’m not comparing him yet to them but he’s made other players play better and he’s given everyone a lift.

“I still think we need four or five players but we’re definitely going in the right direction.”

Manchester United finished in sixth place and without a trophy last season under Solskjaer after the Norwegian was brought in to replace Jose Mourinho.

