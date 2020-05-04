Man United urged to break the bank to sign Jadon Sancho

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Paul Ince believes that Jadon Sancho is a player Manchester United should be ready to “break the bank” for this summer.

Sancho’s future has been a relentless talking point in recent weeks amid suggestions that he could be set to leave Borussia Dortmund and return to the Premier League this summer.

The 20-year-old is widely considered to be one of the brightest young prospects in European football, and he has been in top form for the German side this season.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and made 15 assists in the Bundesliga so far this season, and has also netted three times in the cup competitions.

Manchester United are one of a number of Premier League clubs to have been credited with an interest in signing Sancho this summer as they consider bolstering their attacking options ahead of next season.

And former Red Devils star Ince believes that Sancho would be an excellent signing for the Old Trafford outfit.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Ince said: “One player that Man United, and Ed Woodward, would probably change their thinking on is Jadon Sancho. He’s worth breaking the bank for.

“He’s still young, only 20, yet so established. He’s obviously incredibly talented, and although the club will be entering a bidding war if they want to buy him, if they have the chance they would be stupid not to.

“Fans would be right to be disappointed if they thought United had the chance to have Sancho, and the club didn’t fight for him.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four in the race for Champions League qualifciation.

