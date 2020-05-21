‘He can be a Man United great’: Pundit raves about Red Devils midfielder

Scott McTominay (Photo: Adidas)

Brian McClair believes that Scott McTominay has what it takes to develop into a “great” at Manchester United so long as he is given the chance to shine at Old Trafford.

The Scottish midfielder was a regular fixture in the Red Devils first team in the early part of the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United aim for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

McTominay was ruled out of action for around a month in January but he returned to the fray for the Red Devils just before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

The 23-year-old midfielder has scored four goals and made one assist in 20 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season, and he has also netted once in five Europa League games.

Now, former Manchester United star McClair has underlined his belief that McTominay will be able to develop into a top player for the Red Devils if given the chance.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, McClair said: “I think Scott McTominay, if he stays at Manchester United, will be a great player for Manchester United.

“It’s a similar thing to Darren Fletcher. He’s come through the youth system, he wants it, he’s a Manchester United fan, he’s determined. He’s overcome several situations with regards to growth spurts, injury and illness.

“I think he can be a Manchester United great. I hope that he remains at Manchester United for long enough for that to occur but it would not surprise me if there were other clubs looking to recruit him in the not too distant future.”

Manchester United are currently down in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

