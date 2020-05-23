Luke Shaw raves about ‘natural goalscorer’ Man United team-mate

Luke Shaw (Photo: Adidas)

Luke Shaw has talked up Mason Greenwood following his impressive run-outs in a Manchester United shirt this season.

The 18-year-old forward has been called upon a number of times throughout the campaign, partly due to the fact that the Red Devils have been left short on options up front.

Greenwood has mainly featured from the bench for the Red Devils, with the forward having scored five goals in a total of 22 Premier League games, although he has only made four starts in the top flight this term.

The young English forward has shown plenty of promise this season, and he has scored a total of 13 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

And Manchester United defender Shaw has admitted that he has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen from Greenwood this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Shaw said: “He’s had a fantastic first season in the first team. He’s clearly a natural goalscorer.

“This season – even though he doesn’t start all the time – his goals return and his stats are great, and he’s got some assists too, if I’m not mistaken. For someone so young, in their first season, he’s done brilliantly.

“He’s still got so much to learn, but if he carries on working hard and pushes himself every day then I don’t see why we can’t see him turn into another Robin van Persie or a player of that style that’ll score lots of goals for us.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils – who came sixth last season – are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification as things stand.

