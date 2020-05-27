Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update on Man United striker’s future

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United remain “in dialogue” with Shanghai Shenhua about the possibility of extending Odion Ighalo’s loan deal.

The Nigerian forward signed for the Red Devils back in January on a six-month loan deal after he was brought in as cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

Ighalo’s current deal with Manchester United is due to expire at the end of May, when he is due to return to his parent club in China.

However, with the Premier League season having been put on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the campaign looks set to run into the summer months.

Solskjaer has now revealed that Manchester United are looking into the possibility of extending his deal beyond the end of the month, although nothing has yet been agreed between the two clubs.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “The loan deal went until the end of May now, so obviously he’s supposed to be going back.

“We’re in dialogue. They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allowed him to play for his dream club.

“It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us.

“At the moment, nothing has been agreed. Their league is going to get started soon so we’re just waiting to see.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in the 2012-13 campaign.

