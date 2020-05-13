Jaap Stam sends clear message to Man United about key midfielder

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Jaap Stam has told Manchester United to do what they can to keep Paul Pogba happy at Old Trafford.

The midfielder’s situation at the club has been a constant source of speculation over the last few months, with Pogba having been constantly linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The speculation about Pogba’s future has continued through this season, with the French World Cup winner having been missing for most of the campaign due to injury troubles.

Real Madrid and Juventus appear to be the two clubs most regularly linked with a move for the 27-year-old midfielder, who has struggled to live up to his price tag since his move back to the club in 2016.

Pogba’s injury problems this season have limited him to just five starts in the Premier League and his situation at Old Trafford continues to be a source of debate.

Now, former Manchester United star Stam has explained why he thinks the Red Devils should do all they can to keep Pogba at the club for the long term.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Stam said: “I would love to see Paul stay because I think he’s a quality player. People expect a lot from him and there’s a lot of criticism towards him.

“Sometimes you can say that’s fair but other times the criticism he gets is not correct.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, of course. He needs to get fit first but I would be happy if he did stay and played another season.

“Pogba is a player who is creative, who wants to play a little bit in his own way, and sometimes you need to give him that little bit of freedom.

“If you look at [Bruno] Fernandes, Pogba and [Scott] McTominay, I think those three together in midfield could be very interesting.

“Fernandes could play at No.10 and Pogba could play as one of the two sitting midfield players.

“He has the legs to go forward as well so you could play with two attacking midfield players if things are going well, but otherwise he can drop next to McTominay and they could play with just one No.10.

“Pogba has the legs to run from box to box, so if he can do that it will give him more of the freedom he wants to play. I think it would be very interesting.”

Pogba has made two assists in a total of seven Premier League appearances for Manchester United so far this season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip