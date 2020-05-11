Man United behind Tottenham in race to sign top 28-year-old – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Manchester United are behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Thomas Meunier on a free transfer this summer, according to reports in France.

French newspaper Le Parisien, as quoted by The Sun, is claiming that Spurs are currently leading the race to sign the 28-year-old right-back on a free transfer when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires.

According to the same story, PSG have had a new contract offer for Meunier on the table for the defender since the autumn and despite saying he wants to stay at the French club, he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Spurs are thought to be at the front of the queue to sign Meunier if he does indeed leave PSG this summer, and the north London side are said to be ahead of Manchester United in the race for his signature.

The Belgium international made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG before the season was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table and seven points adrift of the top four, with the English top flight currently on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip