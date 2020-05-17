‘It’s been great’: Victor Lindelof talks up his Man United team-mate

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Victor Lindelof has revealed his delight at having paired up with Harry Maguire in the Manchester United defence this season.

Maguire has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Leicester City in the summer transfer window last year.

Maguire, 27, has started 29 games in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season, scoring one goal and making one assist for the Red Devils.

Lindelof, 25, has also been a regular fixture in the first team for the Red Devils in defence this term, with the Sweden international starting 26 games in the Premier League and scoring one goal.

Lindelof has now admitted that playing alongside Manchester United captain Maguire has helped him to improve his game.

Speaking in an Q&A interview with Manchester United’s website, Lindelof said: “Well, yeah, it’s been great playing with Harry a lot this season.

“It’s very important to play a lot of games together and you learn a lot from each other. The more games you play, the better you get as players and so it’s been great as we’ve been helping each other a lot and getting some good results.

“I think we’ve been improving lately as well, before the break, we had a lot of clean sheets and performed well.

“It’s been great but I’ve played with some others as well this season and we have some really good players in that position.

“It’s always a pleasure to play alongside everyone. But I’ve played with Harry a lot this season and it’s been great.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind Chelsea FC in fourth.

The Red Devils have shown signs of improvement in recent months, especially following the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon back in January.

