Man United plan to beat Liverpool FC to 28-year-old Serie A defender – report

Manchester United are ready to beat Liverpool FC to the signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are set to reignite their interest in the Napoli skipper.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a centre-half in the same calibre as Harry Maguire to partner the Manchester United captain.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC and Manchester United have been presented with the opportunity to sign Koulibaly in a cut-price deal from Napoli.

Gazzetta dello Sport reveal that the 20-time English champions offered £89m last summer before Manchester United made Maguire the most expensive defender in the world.

However, the Italian media outlet claim that Manchester United and Liverpool FC could land the Senegal international in a £62m deal in the summer transfer window.

Koulibaly has established himself as one of the best centre-halves in Europe over the past five seasons at the Naples club following his move from Genk in 2014.

The Senegal defender has scored 10 times in 233 games in all competitions over the past six seasons, winning the Italian Super Cup under Rafael Benitez in 2014.

