Real Madrid still keen on signing Man United star this summer – report

Real Madrid remain keen on a deal to sign Paul Pogba from Man United this summer, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 6 May 2020, 05:00 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Real Madrid remain keen on a deal to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Marca is claiming that Los Blancos retain a strong interest in signing the midfielder this summer ahead of the transfer window.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been a relentless talking point over the last few seasons, with the French World Cup winner having regularly been linked with a move away from the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old midfielder has barely featured for the Red Devils this season due to injury problems, and the coronavirus outbreak is only likely to add further uncertainty to his situation at the club.

The same story says that Pogba’s market value has dropped significantly over the last season due to his lack of playing time, and it is likely to fall well below the €200m the Red Devils wanted for his services last summer.

The article hints that Real Madrid may be ready to reignite their interest in signing Pogba this summer, although the situation regarding the transfer window remains uncertain amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

