Man United, Tottenham battling to sign 20-year-old Serie A star – report

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are set for a battle over the signature of AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Leggo, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United and Tottenham have been “pressing” their interest for months.

The same article states that neither Premier League club has been deterred by Zaniolo’s injury lay-off following a torn anterior cruciate ligament in January.

According to the same story, AS Roma would consider selling the highly-rated 20-year-old if they received an offer in the region of £53m for the Italian prospect.

Leggo go on to add that Manchester United believe Zaniolo would be a good signing to add more depth to their midfield with Paul Pogba’s future in doubt.

The report adds that Tottenham consider the AS Roma midfielder as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen, after the Denmark international’s move to Inter Milan.

Zaniolo scored six goals and made three assists in 25 games in all competitions for AS Roma before his season was cut short due to his serious injury.

The Italy international moved to AS Roma from Inter in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Zaniolo has netted 12 times in 58 games in all competitions for the Rome outfit.

