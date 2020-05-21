Man United to rival Liverpool FC in race to sign 24-year-old Spanish winger – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by The Birmingham Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are set to rival Liverpool FC for the highly-rated Spanish winger.

The same article states that Manchester City are also interested in the powerful 24-year-old winger after his return of six goals and 12 assists in 43 games in all competitions this term.

According to the same story, the Premier League trio could face competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as well as La Liga duo FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The report goes on to suggest that Wolves would be looking for a transfer fee in the region of £133m in order to consider the Spanish attacker’s sale this summer.

Traore moved to Wolves from Middlesbrough in an £18m deal in the 2018 summer transfer window following a return of five goals in 71 games over two seasons.

The Spanish forward started his career at FC Barcelona before Traore moved to Aston Villa in 2013.

Traore has spent the past five seasons in English football to continue his development.

The Wolves winger hasn’t yet made an appearance for the senior Spanish national team despite his impressive performances in the Premier League in the current campaign.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip