Man United consider offer for 25-year-old Serie A midfielder – report

Manchester United are considering a bid to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to a report in Italy

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 4 May 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are considering a potential bid to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttomercato, as quoted by Sports Mole, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

The same article states that the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on Rabiot’s performances in the Italian top flight following his move to Turin last summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United are exploring the possibility of completing a deal for the France international after his stop-start season with the Serie A side.

Tuttomercato go on to add that the Red Devils believe that Rabiot could be a potential replacement for his compatriot Paul Pogba, who is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have already improved their midfield with the addition of Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Fernandes has made an immediate impact at the Manchester United side following his big-money move with three goals and four assists in eight games.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window, including Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba issues fresh update for Man United supporters
Paul Pogba
Man United want 23-year-old to replace Paul Pogba – report
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba issues fresh update for Man United supporters
Paul Merson
Paul Merson names the Man United star who ‘really excites’ him
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Willian delivers latest update on his future for Chelsea FC fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United in pole position to sign 23-year-old Ligue 1 striker – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
N'Golo Kante
Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov sends advice to Harry Kane about Man United transfer
Paul Merson
Paul Merson names the Man United star who ‘really excites’ him
ScoopDragon Football News Network