Man United consider offer for 25-year-old Serie A midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are considering a potential bid to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttomercato, as quoted by Sports Mole, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

The same article states that the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on Rabiot’s performances in the Italian top flight following his move to Turin last summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United are exploring the possibility of completing a deal for the France international after his stop-start season with the Serie A side.

Tuttomercato go on to add that the Red Devils believe that Rabiot could be a potential replacement for his compatriot Paul Pogba, who is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have already improved their midfield with the addition of Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Fernandes has made an immediate impact at the Manchester United side following his big-money move with three goals and four assists in eight games.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window, including Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip