Man United ready to capitalise on 25-year-old’s stand-off with Juventus – report

Manchester United are monitoring Adrien Rabiot's situation at Juventus, according to a report

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles Tuesday 12 May 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Adrien Rabiot’s situation at Juventus, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation at the Serie A champions.

The same article states that Rabiot is refusing to return to Juventus after the Italian government gave permission to Serie A clubs to resume first-team training.

According to the report, the French midfielder hasn’t spoken to the Italian giants about a return to training, fuelling transfer speculation surrounding his future.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United could face competition from their Premier League rivals Everton in the race to sign Rabiot.

Rabiot moved to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain last summer after winning five Ligue 1 titles with the French giants.

The French midfielder has struggled to have an impact at Juventus this term following a mere 11 starts and six substitute appearances.

Understandably, Sport claim that Rabiot is eager to secure regular first-team football as he looks to compete for a place in the France squad ahead of next year’s European championship.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of central midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

