Man United in talks to sign 25-year-old also linked with Arsenal – report

Manchester United are in discussions to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 25 May 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have held talks with Adrien Rabiot’s agent about a move to Old Trafford this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United have met with Rabiot’s agent and mother Veronique.

The same article states that Manchester United are interested in a deal for the midfielder to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, Rabiot, 25, is open to a potential move in the summer following a difficult debut campaign at the defending Serie A champions.

Gazzetta dello Sport goes on to add that Juventus would accept a deal in the region of £27m for the France international given the Italian club signed Rabiot for nothing last summer.

The report goes on to claim that Arsenal and Everton are also interested in a swoop to sign Rabiot ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Rabiot has made 17 appearances for Juventus in Serie A this season, although the box-to-box midfielder has only started 11 games in the Italian top flight.

Manchester United are unbeaten in the Premier League since the Red Devils signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal in the January transfer window.

