Arsenal and Man United interested in 27-year-old Bundesliga striker – report

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Thursday 21 May 2020, 07:45 UK
Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the Borussia Monchengladbach forward.

The same article states that the France international has been scouted by a number of different European clubs but a move to the Premier League appears to be on the cards.

According to the same story, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in a deal to sign Plea to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season.

Bild go on to suggest that Arsenal are looking at the 27-year-old as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang given the uncertainty surrounding the captain’s future.

Plea has scored nine times and has made seven assists in 23 games in the German top flight this season to earn interest from the Premier League clubs.

The Gladbach forward scored within 36 seconds of their 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last weekend.

Plea started his career at Lyon before stints at Auxurre and Nice leading up to his move to Gladbach back in 2018.

The French forward has netted 24 times in 64 games in the Bundesliga since his transfer two seasons ago.

