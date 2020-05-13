Man United line up offer for 25-year-old Brazilian striker – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are lining up an offer to sign the Brazilian striker in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to improve the Manchester United side with the addition of a new striker.

According to the same story, Manchester United are preparing a £35m bid for Vinicius in the summer transfer window.

The Sun goes on to add that the Benfica forward is attracting interest from Manchester United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool FC.

The story reveals that Serie A side Napoli attempted to sign the 25-year-old last year but Benfica knocked back the Italian side’s bid.

Manchester United have already raided the Portuguese top flight once this season after signing Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon back in January.

Solskjaer’s side have already seen the benefits of Fernandes’ addition following their encouraging form before the coronavirus outbreak brought the Premier League season to a standstill.

Fernandes scored three times and made four assists in eight appearances for the Premier League side following his big-money move to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

