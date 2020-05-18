Man United make fresh bid to sign 25-year-old Bayern midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to make a fresh attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Express, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are set to rekindle their interest in Tolisso following a failed bid for the Bayern Munich midfielder in the January transfer window.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions were looking to sign Tolisso on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season but Bayern Munich refused to allow the Frenchman leave.

According to the same story, Manchester United remain interested in Tolisso as the Red Devils look to plot for life after Paul Pogba given the France international’s uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The Sunday Express go on to report that the Red Devils believe Tolisso could be the ideal replacement for Pogba despite his lack of playing time at the Allianz Arena.

Tolisso has scored 14 times in 69 games in all competitions over the past three seasons following his move to Bayern Munich from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2017.

The French midfielder built a glowing reputation during a three-season stint at Lyon where he netted 29 times in 160 games for the Ligue 1 side.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and Real Madrid this summer.

