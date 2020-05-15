Man United in five-way battle to sign Celtic teenager – report

Manchester United are looking to win the race to sign 15-year-old Celtic academy prospect Daniel Kelly, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Friday 15 May 2020, 08:00 UK
Manchester United are looking to win a five-way battle to sign Celtic teenager Daniel Kelly this summer, according to a report in Scotland.

Scottish newspaper the Glasgow Times, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United are eager to bring the 15-year-old to Carrington training ground this summer.

The same article states that Kelly has captured interest from Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur thanks to his performances at youth level for Celtic.

According to the same story, the Scottish Premier League champions are eager to keep Kelly at Parkhead beyond the summer to ensure his continued development in Glasgow.

The Glasgow Times go on to add that Celtic manager Neil Lennon doesn’t want to lose the 15-year-old talent after Bayern Munich snapped up Liam Morrison last summer.

The local media outlet reveal that the Hoops have offered Kelly his first pre-professional contract in a bid to warn off interest from Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Arsenal.

Kelly is following in the footsteps of Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, who played for the same high school as the current Celtic youth prospect.

Celtic will be hoping that Kelly doesn’t follow Tierney’s example by leaving Glasgow to move to the English capital as the left-back did last year.

