Man United eye 23-year-old Netherlands international – report

Manchester United are lining up a bid to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 12 May 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are lining up a bid to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Manchester United are looking to improve their options in the middle of the park ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge.

The same article states that the Red Devils are looking at the 23-year-old as a potential signing who could help the 20-time English champions challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

According to the same story, Van de Beek is set to weigh up his long-term future at Ajax in the summer following his return of 10 goals and 11 assists in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Daily Express goes on to add that Manchester United are also looking at Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham.

Van de Beek broke into the Ajax senior team in 2015 at the age of 18 before he established himself as a regular for the reigning Dutch champions.

The Netherlands international has scored 41 times in 175 games in all competitions over the past five seasons for Ajax.

Van de Beek is a regular in the Netherlands set up after notching up 10 appearances for his national team since making his debut in 2017.

