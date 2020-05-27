Man United make decision about 23-year-old’s future for this season – report

Manchester United are set to allow Dean Henderson to remain at Sheffield United until the end of the season, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Wednesday 27 May 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have decided to allow Dean Henderson to remain at Sheffield United for the remainder of the season despite the two clubs competing for a European spot this term, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Henderson’s loan spell with Sheffield United is set to expire at the end of June when Henderson was due to return to Manchester United.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions had to a tough decision to make about Henderson given the two clubs are battling to secure a Europa League spot.

According to the same story, Henderson has been given permission to remain at Brammall Lane for the rest of the season but the goalkeeper won’t feature against his parent club at Old Trafford.

The England Under-21 international has played a key part in Sheffield United’s first season back in the Premier League following the Blades’ promotion last summer.

Henderson has made 27 appearances in the Premier League this season for Sheffield United.

The English goalkeeper and his Sheffield United team-mate have the second-best defensive record in the Premier League this term after conceding 25 times in 27 games.

Henderson has spent spells on loan at Stockport, Grimsby and Shrewsbury Town.

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

