Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes key decision about on-loan Man United star – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to sanction another loan for Dean Henderson next season, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Solskjaer doesn’t plan to make Henderson his number one goalkeeper next season despite the England international’s excellent performances for Sheffield United.

The same article states that the Manchester United boss is set to keep faith with his current number one goalkeeper David De Gea despite his patchy form this term.

According to the same story, Solskjaer wants to send out Henderson on another 12-month loan to help the shot-stopper get more first-team experience.

The Daily Star go on to report that Henderson has made it clear to Manchester United and Sheffield United that he wants to challenge De Gea for a first-team spot.

But the article continues that the 23-year-old doesn’t want to act as De Gea’s number two so Solskjaer will look for the English shot-stopper to go on a season-long loan.

The Daily Star conclude that Sheffield United are the favourite to re-sign Henderson on loan.

De Gea has seen his performances dip in the Premier League over the past season-and-a-half at Old Trafford to raise questions about his long-term future.

