Man United’s stance on Dean Henderson revealed – report

Manchester United will reject any offers for Stoke City goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 2 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United will reject any bids for Dean Henderson this summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN are reporting that the Red Devils do not plan to sell Henderson in the current transfer window despite David De Gea being the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

The same article states that Manchester United will look to send out Henderson on another season-loan loan following his successful stint at Sheffield United.

According to the same story, Henderson is thought to be attracting interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea FC and Serie A giants Juventus ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

ESPN go on to add that Manchester United acknowledge Henderson doesn’t want to return to Old Trafford to be De Gea’s understudy in the Premier League next term.

As a result, the media outlet claim that Manchester United are prepared to send out Henderson on another loan stint to allow the 23-year-old to gain further experience.

Henderson has been one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League season following his temporary switch to promoted side Sheffield United last summer.

His consistent form has prompted talk of Henderson replacing De Gea in the Manchester United goal.

Henderson’s current deal at the 20-time English champions is set to expire in 2022.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Owen
Michael Owen: What I really think of Man United right now
Michael Owen
Michael Owen: What I really think of Man United right now
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal will have to pay £25m to sign prolific 22-year-old striker – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names front six he wants at Man United next season
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal considering move to sign 23-year-old Real Madrid defender – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ed Woodward issues update on Man United summer transfer plans
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand identifies Paul Pogba’s best position in Man United team
Michael Owen
Michael Owen: The one player Liverpool FC cannot do without
Lucas Torreira
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Lucas Torreira’s Arsenal future
ScoopDragon Football News Network