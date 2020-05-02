Man United’s stance on Dean Henderson revealed – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United will reject any bids for Dean Henderson this summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN are reporting that the Red Devils do not plan to sell Henderson in the current transfer window despite David De Gea being the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

The same article states that Manchester United will look to send out Henderson on another season-loan loan following his successful stint at Sheffield United.

According to the same story, Henderson is thought to be attracting interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea FC and Serie A giants Juventus ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

ESPN go on to add that Manchester United acknowledge Henderson doesn’t want to return to Old Trafford to be De Gea’s understudy in the Premier League next term.

As a result, the media outlet claim that Manchester United are prepared to send out Henderson on another loan stint to allow the 23-year-old to gain further experience.

Henderson has been one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League season following his temporary switch to promoted side Sheffield United last summer.

His consistent form has prompted talk of Henderson replacing De Gea in the Manchester United goal.

Henderson’s current deal at the 20-time English champions is set to expire in 2022.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip