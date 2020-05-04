Man United want 23-year-old to replace Paul Pogba – report

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United want Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek to replace Paul Pogba at Old Trafford this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Sports Mole, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign the Netherlands international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are seriously considering the sale of the World Cup winner following his injury-hit campaign at the Old Trafford outfit.

According to the same story, Manchester United can expect to face competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid for the highly-rated Ajax midfielder.

Sport go on to state that Real Madrid could struggle to finance a deal to sign the Netherlands star given the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Spanish top flight.

Van de Beek has scored eight goals and made five assists in 23 games in the Eredivisie this season to establish himself as an exciting prospect in the Dutch league.

Manchester United have been without Pogba for most of the Premier League due to a string of injury problems.

The France star has been linked with a return to Serie A giants Juventus almost four years after he quit Turin for Manchester.

