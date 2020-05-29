Man United set to rival Real Madrid for 17-year-old Ligue 1 midfielder – report

Manchester United are ready to compete with Real Madrid to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 29 May 2020, 07:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to compete with Real Madrid to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in England.

Metro is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in the 17-year-old following his eye-catching performances for the Ligue 1 side over the past 12 months or so.

The same article states that Manchester United have regularly scouted the Rennes teenager over the past season following his breakout campaign in the French top flight.

The club’s head of global scouting Marcel Bout has made personal checks on Camavinga ahead of Manchester United’s move to sign one of France’s next big talents, the story claims.

According to the same story, Real Madrid are also interested in the highly-rated Ligue 1 talent but Manchester United are confident they’ve got an edge on the Spanish side in negotiations.

Metro report that Manchester United are prepared to loan Camavinga back to Rennes for the 2020-21 season before adding the Rennes youngster to their squad next summer.

Camavinga has scored one goal and has made two assists in 22 games in Ligue 1 this season to help Rennes challenge for a top-three spot in the French top flight.

The Rennes starlet, who won’t turn 18 until November, has already scored one goal in 43 games for the Ligue 1 side since making his debut in a 3-3 draw with Angiers in April 2019.

