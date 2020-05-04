Dimitar Berbatov sends advice to Harry Kane about Man United transfer

Dimitar Berbatov reckons Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane should move to Man United this summer

By Transfer Agent Monday 4 May 2020, 07:00 UK
Dimitar Berbatov has warned Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane that he might need to make a “tough decision” and move to Manchester United.

The England international’s future has been a source of relentless debate over the past couple of months after Kane dropped a hint that his future could lie elsewhere.

The Tottenham talisman admitted during an Instagram Live with former Spurs captain Jamie Redknapp that he may not stay at the north London outfit for the entirety of his career.

Kane hasn’t won any silverware at Tottenham despite the 26-year-old consistently being one of the leading goal-scorers in the Premier League over the past five seasons.

The Spurs forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United over the past couple of months, with the Red Devils thought to be looking to sign a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Bulgarian striker Berbatov completed a move to Manchester United from Tottenham in 2008, going on to win two Premier League titles during his stint at Old Trafford.

The former Manchester United striker reckons Kane might need to follow in his footsteps and complete a switch to the 20-time English champions to take the next step in his career.

“The final step for me was joining Manchester United and I knew I would be making people disappointed – especially Tottenham fans – but I was following my own path,” Berbatov told the Football Daily podcast.

“I knew if I missed that chance another one might not come. This is how it is in football. Sometimes you need to make tough decisions.

“The same situation is happening with Harry Kane at the moment, the exact same.

“He’s in the same situation as I was in as he has started asking questions and maybe his head is not in the right place. My head was not in the right place.

“It was the same with [Christian] Eriksen. He wasn’t really there in the last couple of games. I watched the games and I saw that his head was not there.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the table, with the season suspended due to coronavirus.

