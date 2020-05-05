Man United make contact with 20-year-old French defender – report

Manchester United have contacted RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, according to a report in France

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 5 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have contacted RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate about a possible transfer this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are looking to recruit the towering France Under-21 international in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions have reached out to Konate’s representatives to sound out a potential summer switch to Manchester United.

According to the same story, Manchester United would have to pay a sizeable fee for the 6ft 4ins defender if the Premier League side hope to lure Konate from RB Leipzig.

The report goes on to add that Konate has a contract that is set to run until 2023 at RB Leipzig so the Bundesliga title challengers are under no pressure to sell.

Konate has made five appearances in the German top flight this season alongside RB Leipzig’s highly-rated centre-half Dayot Upamecano in the Bundesliga.

The French defender transferred to RB Leipzig from Ligue 2 side Sochaux in 2017 following his impressive performances for the French club earned him a move to the German top flight.

Konate has made nine appearances for the Under-21 France team but the RB Leipzig is still waiting to be called into the senior squad for his national side.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba issues fresh update for Man United supporters
Paul Pogba
Man United want 23-year-old to replace Paul Pogba – report
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba issues fresh update for Man United supporters
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United close to challenging for the title again, claims pundit
Paul Merson
Paul Merson names the Man United star who ‘really excites’ him
Paul Pogba
Matteo Darmian: The real problem with Paul Pogba at Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
N'Golo Kante
Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov sends advice to Harry Kane about Man United transfer
Paul Merson
Paul Merson names the Man United star who ‘really excites’ him
ScoopDragon Football News Network