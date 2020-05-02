Man United prefer to sign 24-year-old ahead of James Maddison – report

Manchester United would prefer to sign Jack Grealish rather than James Maddison this season, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 2 May 2020, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are unwilling to meet Leicester’s valuation of the 23-year-old due to the financial uncertainty following the coronavirus outbreak.

The same article states that Maddison looks likely to remain at Leicester for at least another 12 months despite Manchester United’s long-standing interest in the England international.

According to the same story, Manchester United would prefer to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in a more economical deal with the Birmingham side inside the relegation zone.

The report goes on to add that Grealish is likely to leave Aston Villa this summer irrespective of whether Dean Smith’s side manage to stay in the English top flight.

The Manchester Evening News conclude that Manchester United are hoping to make at least three signings in the summer transfer window to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Maddison has scored six goals and has made three assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season, while Grealish has netted seven times and has made six assists in 26 games.

Manchester United have already improved their midfield options with the £47m addition of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

