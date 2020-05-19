Man United will have to pay £80m to sign 24-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United will have to pay £80m to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Manchester United have started their background checks on the England Under-21 international ahead of a summer bid.

The same article claims that Grealish is at the top of Manchester United’s wish-list ahead of the upcoming transfer window following his performances for Villa this term.

According to the same story, Aston Villa are eager to keep Grealish at Villa Park beyond the 2020 summer transfer window given his continued importance to the Birmingham side.

The report goes on to add Aston Villa may alter their stance if Grealish and his team-mates are relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Mirror claim that the Birmingham side are in a strong financial position thanks to billionaire owners Nassef Sawaris and Wes Eden.

Grealish has scored seven goals and has made six assists in 26 games in the Premier League this season.

The former Republic of Ireland international started his career at Aston Villa and progressed through the ranks to eventually break into the starting XI.

Grealish has made 176 appearances in all competitions during his Aston Villa career so far.

