Ex-Liverpool FC midfielder sends message to Jadon Sancho about Man United transfer

Former Liverpool FC star Emre Can says Jadon Sancho should stick with Borussia Dortmund rather than move to Manchester United

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 22 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Emre Can has told his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho to reject Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window following months of transfer speculation surrounding the London-born forward.

The Red Devils have been tracking Sancho since Manchester United were reported to have made a failed offer for the ex-Manchester City winger last summer.

Manchester United are facing competition reportedly from Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC in the upcoming transfer window for the prolific England international.

However, former Liverpool FC midfielder Can, who is currently Sancho’s team-mate at Dortmund, believes the English winger would be better served by stating at the Bundesliga giants.

“I see no reason to put Manchester United above Borussia Dortmund,” Can told Sport Bild, as quoted by Metro.

“Not from a sporting side and not because of the appeal. I’d tell him to stay put and let’s play together forever.

“Jadon has class that not a lot of players possess. I noticed that fairly quickly. He’s enormously important for us.”

Sancho moved to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a £7m deal from defending Premier League champions Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The England international has scored 31 goals in 91 games in all competitions during his three seasons at the German side.

Sancho came off the bench in Dortmund’s 4-0 victory over Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga last weekend following the German top flight’s return to action after the coronavirus.

The Dortmund forward has scored two goals in 11 games for the England national team under Gareth Southgate.

