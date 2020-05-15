Owen Hargreaves suggests Man United could sign 20-year-old this summer

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Manchester United have the resources to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho this summer despite the impact of coronavirus, according to BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves.

The Dortmund forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United on a regular basis over the past 12 months or so following his fine performances for the Bundesliga team.

Sancho has scored 14 times and has made 15 assists in 23 games in the German top flight this season ahead of the resumption of the Bundesliga campaign this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be eager to improve his options in wide positions ahead of the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign due to a perceived lack of pace in the team.

Manchester United’s transfer plans could be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted the Premier League to suspend the season until it’s safe to resume play.

But former Red Devils midfielder Hargreaves believes Manchester United have the financial capacity to sign Sancho in the upcoming transfer window.

“I think Jadon is a special case,” Hargreaves is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror. “Whoever gets him, the fees are going to be significant but that is a player for potentially a decade.

“So he walks into any of our great teams, our Man Citys, our Liverpools, even a Barcelona or a Real Madrid if he fancies it.

“His level is that good. I think you’ll see fees come down for sure. it’s going to impact football teams as well but I think the big ones, the Bayern Munichs and the Man Uniteds, they are still going to have money to do what they want to do.

“Maybe not in terms of quantity, but in terms of quality.”

Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The England international has scored 29 times in 67 games over the past two seasons at the German club.

Sancho has made 11 appearances for the England national team under Gareth Southgate.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January.

