Man United leading Real Madrid in the race to sign 20-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho ahead of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in a deal to sign the promising England international.

The same article states that the La Liga duo have contacted Borussia Dortmund about a potential deal for the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United are still in pole position to sign Sancho thanks to Ed Woodward’s “proactive” approach to their pursuit of Sancho.

The Athletic go on to claim Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Woodward as well as the club’s chief transfer negotiator Matt Judge have been in regular contact with Dortmund.

Sancho has reached an agreement with Dortmund that he can leave the Westfalenstadion at the end of the current campaign if the German club’s asking price is met.

The England winger was a second-half substitute in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 victory over Schalke on Saturday afternoon as the Bundesliga resumed action following the division’s suspension due to coronavirus.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 15 assists in 24 games in the Bundesliga this season for Dortmund.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip