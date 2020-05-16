Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to sign ‘carefree’ 20-year-old

Rio Ferdinand says he desperate to see Manchester United sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 16 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand says he is hoping that Manchester United can get a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho over the line this summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international from the Bundesliga giants ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be eager to sign Sancho to add more creativity and pace to the Red Devils side in wide areas.

The 20-time English champions are reported to be one of the leading contenders to sign the 20-year-old London-born winger along with their domestic rivals Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

However, Dortmund are widely reported to have set a £120m asking price for the 20-year-old following his eye-catching performances over the past two seasons.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is excited about the prospect of the Red Devils signing Sancho to add more flair to Solskjaer’s starting line-up.

“I hope they do [sign Sancho] man,” Ferdinand told Acro Academy during an Instagram Live, as quoted by Metro.

“He’s got that imagination, that carefree spirit – almost like that playground footballer vibe that I love. And he’s bringing it all to the big stage.”

Sancho has scored 14 times and has made 15 assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga this season to help Dortmund challenge Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig for the title.

The England forward moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in an £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window after he failed to break into Eastland outfit’s first-team.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Christian Pulisic
‘It’s a lot to take in’: Christian Pulisic opens up about his start at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United agree £61.8m deal to sign 23-year-old – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to sign ‘carefree’ 20-year-old
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves suggests Man United could sign 20-year-old this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United in five-way battle to sign Celtic teenager – report
Paul Pogba
Luke Shaw: Man United star has everything he needs to be world’s best
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to sign ‘carefree’ 20-year-old
Mikel Arteta
Calum Chambers delivers latest injury update for Arsenal fans
Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)
‘Good at everything’: Bernd Leno raves about Liverpool FC star Alisson
ScoopDragon Football News Network