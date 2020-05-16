Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to sign ‘carefree’ 20-year-old

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand says he is hoping that Manchester United can get a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho over the line this summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international from the Bundesliga giants ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be eager to sign Sancho to add more creativity and pace to the Red Devils side in wide areas.

The 20-time English champions are reported to be one of the leading contenders to sign the 20-year-old London-born winger along with their domestic rivals Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

However, Dortmund are widely reported to have set a £120m asking price for the 20-year-old following his eye-catching performances over the past two seasons.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is excited about the prospect of the Red Devils signing Sancho to add more flair to Solskjaer’s starting line-up.

“I hope they do [sign Sancho] man,” Ferdinand told Acro Academy during an Instagram Live, as quoted by Metro.

“He’s got that imagination, that carefree spirit – almost like that playground footballer vibe that I love. And he’s bringing it all to the big stage.”

Sancho has scored 14 times and has made 15 assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga this season to help Dortmund challenge Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig for the title.

The England forward moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in an £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window after he failed to break into Eastland outfit’s first-team.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip