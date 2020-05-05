Man United leading the race to sign 16-year-old striker – report

Manchester United are frontrunners to sign Sunderland striker Joe Hugill, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 5 May 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Sunderland teenage striker Joe Hugill, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are at the front of the queue to sign the 16-year-old striker from the former Premier League side.

Manchester United are one of a number of top flight clubs that have been watching the Sunderland teenager perform for the Black Cats at youth level, according to the story.

The report adds that Spurs were thought to be close to concluding a deal to sign Hugill after Tottenham sent their scout Ian Broomfield to watch the Sunderland prospect.

However, the Sun claim that Manchester United are ready to usurp Tottenham in the race to sign the 16-year-old in a fee that could reach six figures for the League One forward.

The article reveals that Hugill has made appearances in the Premier League 2 and the Under-18 Premier League over the past 12 months to build a promising reputation.

Manchester United have been giving youth a chance to flourish since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins from Jose Mourinho in December 2019.

The Red Devils signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba issues fresh update for Man United supporters
Paul Pogba
Man United want 23-year-old to replace Paul Pogba – report
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba issues fresh update for Man United supporters
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United close to challenging for the title again, claims pundit
Paul Merson
Paul Merson names the Man United star who ‘really excites’ him
Paul Pogba
Matteo Darmian: The real problem with Paul Pogba at Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
N'Golo Kante
Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov sends advice to Harry Kane about Man United transfer
Paul Merson
Paul Merson names the Man United star who ‘really excites’ him
ScoopDragon Football News Network