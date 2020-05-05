Man United leading the race to sign 16-year-old striker – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Sunderland teenage striker Joe Hugill, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are at the front of the queue to sign the 16-year-old striker from the former Premier League side.

Manchester United are one of a number of top flight clubs that have been watching the Sunderland teenager perform for the Black Cats at youth level, according to the story.

The report adds that Spurs were thought to be close to concluding a deal to sign Hugill after Tottenham sent their scout Ian Broomfield to watch the Sunderland prospect.

However, the Sun claim that Manchester United are ready to usurp Tottenham in the race to sign the 16-year-old in a fee that could reach six figures for the League One forward.

The article reveals that Hugill has made appearances in the Premier League 2 and the Under-18 Premier League over the past 12 months to build a promising reputation.

Manchester United have been giving youth a chance to flourish since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins from Jose Mourinho in December 2019.

The Red Devils signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

