Man United make pledge to 16-year-old transfer target – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have promised Jude Bellingham that he’ll be involved in first-team affairs if the Red Devils win the race to sign Birmingham City teenager this summer, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard are reporting that Manchester United are hoping to sign the Birmingham midfielder in the summer transfer window despite facing competition from Borussia Dortmund.

The same article states that the Red Devils believe Bellingham would be able to make the immediate step up to the Manchester United first-team squad if a transfer were to go through.

According to the same story, Manchester United are prepared to pay around £30m to sign the England Under-18 international to wrap up a deal for the exciting talent.

Bellingham, 16, has established himself as a regular in the Birmingham side over the past season despite his lack of experience in England’s second tier.

The English talent has scored four times and has made two assists in 32 games in the Championship in the 2019-20 season before the campaign came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United are thought to be looking to improve their midfield options this summer ahead of the next Premier League campaign.

Solskjaer has shown a willingness to give youth a chance since taking over the reins at Old Trafford in December 2018.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip