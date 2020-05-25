Man United in pole position to sign 28-year-old Serie A defender – report

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 25 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are eager to sign the Senegal international to partner club captain Harry Maguire in the Premier League next term.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are willing to spend £80m on the experienced Serie A defender in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United won’t face competition from some top European clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, because they have stepped away from a deal.

However, the Sun claims that the Red Devils will have to see off interest from Premier League leaders Liverpool FC, defending champions Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Koulibaly, 28, has established himself as one of the leading defenders in Serie A over the past six seasons at the Naples outfit.

The Senegal defender has scored 10 times in 173 games throughout his decorated Napoli career.

The Napoli defender has helped the Naples side keep 65 clean sheets since making his debut back in 2014.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table behind Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

