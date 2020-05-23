Man United make signing 28-year-old Serie A defender top priority – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly a top priority for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Manchester United are still interested in a deal to sign the Senegal international to bolster Solskjaer’s defence for the next Premier League campaign.

The same article states that the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward believes the Red Devils are in a strong position to sign the 28-year-old defender.

According to the same story, Manchester United are set to face competition from Premier League leaders Liverpool FC and defending champions Manchester City.

The Daily Express goes on to add that the 20-time English champions could secure Koulibaly’s signature in a £63m deal from the Serie A giants in the summer transfer window.

The 6ft 1ins defender has been a key part of the Napoli team over the past five seasons following his move to the Italian club from Genk back in 2014 summer transfer window.

Koulibaly has netted 10 goals in 233 games in all competitions during his six seasons at the Naples club.

Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils haven’t lost a game since Fernandes joined the Old Trafford outfit.

