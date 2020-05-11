Man United preparing offer for 22-year-old Argentina forward – report

Man United are keen to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 11 May 2020, 05:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are preparing a contract offer in a bid to land Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Red Devils are keen on a deal to sign the 22-year-old forward ahead of the new campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United are preparing to offer the Argentina international a “huge” contract for him to make the switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add some attacking talent to his squad this summer and the same article suggests that Martinez more than fits the bill for the Red Devils.

Martinez has been in fine form for Inter Milan this season, with the attacker having scored 11 goals and made one assist in 22 Serie A games for the Italian side.

Manchester United could however face fierce competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Martinez this summer, according to the same story.

Solskjaer’s side are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four in the race for Champions League qualifciation.

The Red Devils have won three of their last four games in the top flight after a recent upturn in form.

